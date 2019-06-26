Police blotter

June 17-23, 2019

June 17

Welfare Check: A concerned parent requested a welfare check on their daughter who came up to Valdez, but had not been heard from in a couple of weeks. After investigation, the daughter was able to be contacted and found to be ok.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a vehicle that had run a stop sign and pulled out in front of traffic causing the vehicle in front of them and them to slam on their brakes.

Routine Patrol: An officer conducted stationary speed enforcement and observed that everyone was driving at or below the speed limit.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a dog that was running loose. Before Animal Control Officers could speak with the caller, the dog ran into the bushes. Animal Control Officers requested to call back if the loose dog returns.

Electronic Monitoring Case Work: Two clients on electronic monitoring provided mandatory UAs and passed.

Welfare Check: A caller reported someone sleeping or unconscious in their car. Officers responded and made contact with the individual, who stated that they fell asleep after a long hike.

June 18

Agency Assist: A caller reported that a moose had been hit near MP 52 of the Richardson Highway and was in the middle of the road deceased. There were no reported injuries to the occupants in the vehicle. Dispatch reported the collision to the Alaska State Troopers.

Animal Bite: Caller reported that their dog was attacked by three other dogs that had broken loose from the dog park. The attacked dog received severe injuries as well as the dog's owner when they tried rescuing their dog. Animal Control Officers received identifying information from the witnesses and the vet. The investigation is ongoing.

Citizen Contact: A tourist from Serbia requested a picture with an officer.

Information: Officers received information about a vehicle that is disabled in town. An officer contacted the owner who stated that they were working on getting it moved. They were advised they had a couple of days to have it moved from the current location.

Motor Vehicle Collision Hit and Run: A caller reported that their vehicle had been involved with a Hit and Run at the Civic Center. This case is under investigation.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported they saw a vehicle swerving abruptly over both white and yellow lines. Officers responded but were unable to locate the described vehicle.

Animal at Large: A caller stated that there was a dog running loose on their street. Animal Control Officers responded but were unable to locate the loose dog.

June 19

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. Officers responded and found everything to be secure.

911 Hang Up: Dispatch received a 911 hang up. Dispatch tried calling back but were unable to make contact with anyone. Officers responded to find that the initial call was inadvertent and everything was ok.

Bear Incident: A caller reported two black bear cubs trying to cross the road. Animal Control Officers responded but were unable to locate the cubs.

Welfare Check: A caller reported that their spouse had left Valdez, but did not check in with them as they usually do. The caller was advised that VPD would search Valdez city limits, but they needed to call Matcom for AST to respond outside of the city limits. An officer patrolled out to 19 mile and did not find the individual in question.

Search and Rescue: Search and Rescue was initiated for an overdue hiker who was trying to find their way out of the Pack Trail in Keystone Canyon. The hiker was successfully found and had no reported injuries.

EOD Training: VPD performed EOD training.

Domestic Disturbance: A caller reported a DV was actively occurring between two individuals. Officers contacted all parties involved and were provided with different versions of events. Investigation revealed that the conflict appeared to be verbal only and parties separated on their own volition.

June 20

Lost Property: A debit card belonging to an individual with the initials DJP was lost in the Valdez area. If found, please turn it in to the Valdez Police Department.

Assist EMS crew: Officers assisted EMS on a medical call.

Civil Issues: An individual had questions regarding removing family members from their house.

Information: The faucet in the men's bathroom at the harbormaster was reported running at night and the caller was worried it would flood the bathroom. An officer responded and was able to get the water turned off.

June 21

Suspicious Vehicle: A vehicle was parked by the boat launch with the door open and no on in the area. An officer responded to the rea and found the rear back passenger door was ajar. The officer secured the vehicle and continued to patrol the area, but was unable to locate the owner.

Nuisance Marmot: A marmot wouldn't leave the area at a residence. After getting in to their engine compartment and hiding in their fire pit, the marmot finally left the area for the time being.

Bear Issues: A resident at 10-Mile had a defense of life and property incident with a brown bear and had to dispatch it. Valdez AST was notified and the bear was turned over to him for disposal.

Noise Disturbance: A possibly intoxicated individual at a local hotel was reported being extremely loud, slamming doors and being violent. Officers contacted the individual who had multiple trespass warnings around the state. He was given a warning for Disorderly Conduct.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS on a medical call.

Welfare Check: A concerned caller reported a camper van parked in an area and hadn't moved for about three days. Officers contacted the RO who was not only fine, but wasn't aware they were in a no camping area and moved along.

Bear Incident: A bear trap was set up to attempt to trap an orphaned cub so it could be relocated to another area. The bear was successfully trapped and will be transported to the Alaska Zoo.

Found Property: Dispatch received a USAA Visa Debit Card belonging to an individual with the initials RSF. Attempts were made to contact the owner but were unsuccessful. If this is your card, please contact Valdez Police Department to claim.

LE Training: Officers conducted firearm training at the PD Range.

Civil Problem: An individual initially reported their belongings were stolen from a local hotel. It was found that their belongings were not stolen but were transported to the airport to accompany the individual on a plane to Anchorage, which he missed.

Trespass: A local business requested to have a former employee trespassed from their property. The individual was advised of the trespass by officers.

June 22

Bar Disturbance: A patron at a local bar was removed from the premises after trying to fight other patrons. A caller was concerned that the individual was going to start busting out windows in vehicles. Officers gave the individual a warning for Disorderly Conduct and advised him he would be arrested if he returned to the area.

ETOH Pedestrian: An intoxicated individual was causing problems at a local business and harassing the employees as well as other customers. Officers advised the individual to not return to any establishment that serves alcohol as well as the business that was having issues with them.

Disorderly Conduct: A customer at a local business threatened the employee and was causing problems. After investigation an arrest was made.

Arrested: Daniel John Hoagland, DOB 04/23/1998, of San Diego, CA was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment. Mr. Hoagland provided a Portable Breath Test indicating a BrAC of .163. He was held at the Valdez Jail until he was sober and was released on his own recognizance.

Suspicious Vehicle: A vehicle was reported outside an apartment building running for over an hour. An officer was able to contact the owner who didn't know the vehicle was running and they turned it off.

Stop Field Investigation: An officer observed a vehicle parked on the tide flats and the driver appeared to be passed out. After making contact it was found that the driver was tired and pulled over to take a nap.

Theft of Property: A caller reported having 25-30 lbs. of fish stolen from their vehicle. The case is under investigation.

Motor Vehicle Collision w/Damage: A fender bender was reported at the Safeway parking lot. An officer responded and gave the drivers participant forms.

LE Training: Officers conducted firearm training at the PD Range.

Aggressive Animal: A dog tied up on their leash reportedly attacked another dog that was running loose causing injury to the dog. The case was turned over to Animal Control who issued the owner a citation for Injury to Persons and Animal. They were also advised to make sure to take the proper precautions when they let their dog out so it can't cause harm to anyone or other animals.

Found Property: A Wells Fargo debit card belonging to an individual with the initials OS was found outside a local hotel. Please contact Valdez Police Department to claim.

Welfare Check: A concerned party reported that a couple had gotten into a fight and the woman may have possibly sustained injuries. An officer was able to contact the individual to investigate. Investigation revealed that she did not have any injuries and no crime was reported, but the officer was able to assist her in contacting the Counseling Center.

June 23

Parking Problems: An officer issued a citation to a tour bus parked in a no parking area.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. An officer responded to the area and found the business to be secure.

Parking Problems: An officer issued a citation to another tour bus parked in a no parking area.

Fish & Game: Another nuisance marmot was causing havoc at a residence. Animal Control managed to catch it and released it back into the wild, far away.

Fish & Game: Dispatch received a report of a small mouse with a tumor on its head. Animal Control responded and the mouse had already left the area.

Locate Person: A caller's elderly grandfather had walked away from an RV park and hadn't returned for an hour and a half. The caller was concerned that his grandfather could be lost. Right after, dispatch received the report the grandfather returned.

Bear Incident: Another baby cub was captured in the bear trap at 11 mile. The bear was transported to the shelter and will continue to the Alaska Zoo with its sibling.

Trespassing: An individual was suspected occupying a vacant room at a local motel. Officers investigated and found no sign of entry or damage on the property but found a backpack. Later, an individual was reported to be at the motel looking for his backpack and quickly left the area. An officer contacted the individual to return his backpack and he indicated it wasn't his.

Total calls for police and animal control: 137